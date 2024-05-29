TOLEDO - Greg Allan is a family man, the kind that comes from a long line of hard workers birthed in the American Dream. A dream that told us all that if we worked hard enough and followed the rules we would always be able to take care of the ones we love. A dream that said in ‘the land of the free,’ only your will determines your outcome. But not long ago Allan received a notification from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio informing him he would need to replace his water meter with the controversial new “Smart Meter” which turned his perception of the world upside down.



“Back in November of 2022 I received the little door hanger that they are replacing the analog meters with the Smart Meters,” Allan said. “I knew a little bit about it but my water meter is inside the house.”

Allan was familiar with some of the suspected deleterious health effects of the meters and took action. First, by contacting the company immediately responsible, Johnson Controls. Johnson Controls is a publicly traded company whose largest shareholders are the usual suspects in pushing the migration towards The Great Reset, including The Vanguard Group and Black Rock. Their website boasts of their main initiatives being to convert cities into new Smart Grid technologies.





Johnson Controls: Controlling You, One day at a time

After speaking with the company in a pursuit to opt out of the change, Allan was informed he would need to reach out to his local municipality who then referred him to Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, or PUCO and the City of Toledo Water Utility. While his local municipality accepted no responsibility for the situation, PUCO and the Toledo Water Utility essentially informed Allan that if he refused to allow workers into his house to upgrade the meter, his water would be shut off.

“And I said well how are you going to do that,” Allan said. “I am up to date on all of my bills and I have never missed a payment.”

What happened next was an odyssey that lasted around 16 months as Allan attempted to send reports and data to any and all interested parties who could have the potential to intervene, speaking much to the deleterious effects of the meters.

William Bathgate was one such expert who provided Allan with data points and had been an expert in the field of Smart Meter technology and an avid opponent of the technology. Bathgate is the president of two separate companies, Val-IT, Inc and DE Filters LLC and has worked on a contract basis with the Department of Defense and other government agencies. Despite his expertise, there was not much he could do to assist.

“There is not a damn thing he can do about it,” Bathgate said. “The city can shut off his water and there isn't anything he can do about it. It’s all local and all administrative authority. You can’t appeal to any board anywhere. You are a peon, they do not care they are going to do what they want to do regardless of your water meter is in the basement and the damn thing radiates in the basement right next to your damn head.”

According to Bathgate, the devices are often installed in basements, which most families, including Allan’s, have remodeled to become family spaces. These devices radiate in excess of 2 watts and radiate frequently.



“It’s much stronger than a cell phone, about eight times stronger,” Bathgate said. “Cancer, anxiety, tinnitus is the biggest problem. People hear crickets in the ears. There is no safe space you can get away from it. It’s atrocious. The signal reaches around 1400 feet. Municipalities don’t care at all because they think they are saving money by getting rid of the meter readers.”

Radiation Rocks!

According to Bathgate, the issue is far more pronounced though. Municipalities and public utilities actually get a cut from the profits of the devices used and the method in which they function is designed to generate far more revenue than standard manual meters.

“In the smart meters there is a circuit that creates the transient voltage, very similar to a cell phone charger. Everytime there is a flicker there is a momentary increase in voltage. So if you go turn on your lights on and off as fast as you can there is a slight tick in voltage. Old meters used to average this out. These new meters are Real Time, they sense every kind of increase that exists whatsoever and they check it every 15 minutes they call it peak value. So every 15 minutes they look at the peak value and they charge you for that entire 15 minutes for that peak value.”

So essentially, if one has their entire house unplugged and turned off for 14 minutes and 59 seconds and then flicks a light switch on for 1 second. That “peak value” gets charged for the entire period. Understanding this, it is easy to see why municipalities are rushing to upgrade and why peoples’ utility bills seem to increase dramatically after installing these devices.



Despite widespread knowledge of these issues and sending said information to any and all available parties who could listen, Allan’s home water supply was eventually disconnected by the City of Toledo public utilities without notice. As a man struggling to protect and provide for his family of five, he did the only thing he could do at the time; he went outside to the line and turned it back on. This prompted the city to come out to his house, turn the water off to his family and bury the line with gravel to prevent Allan from taking independent action again.



“In those 16 months I learned that the City of Toledo Public Utilities answers to no one, I went to lawyers, the press, no one would take them on,” Allan said. “They had me to basically ‘get this meter installed or we are going to hold this water to your family, which is a basic human right, hostage.”

“We swear to upload the rights of those who pay us the most money” - City Councils



According to Allan, he even tried going to the local police department, who also offered no advice beyond capitulation.



“The entire time this is going on I kept thinking, how come no one is talking to me, how come no one is representing me? There are supposed to be all these layers of representation but no one is willing to go to bat for a tax paying citizen of their city. I found that very alarming.”

According to Allan, he struggled against the situation for as long as he could, siphoning water from fish tanks to flush toilets and traveling over an hour outside his town to relatives homes to fill up water jugs but the threat to his family was becoming increasingly clear. According to Allan, local law enforcement had informed him that should the city wish to push the issue, they could have the health department forcibly remove the family from their home for lack of water, which they themselves shut off, or worse, remove his children. According to sources within Division of Family Services, the lack of utility services, including heating or running water, is grounds for investigation leading to county government intervention.

“I’ve been monitoring my water usage myself since I go down there and take a reading and take a picture of it and I don’t want any falsification of water usage or anything like that.”

After a battle lasting over a year, and pleading for help to nearly every Toledo city council member, representative and senator, the deafening silence he received in response left him with the only option; cooperation.

Citizens are quickly becoming aware to the realization that the concept of the nation they hold in their mind is not the one they live in. The concept of freedom doesn’t exist because in order to be truly independent, one must no longer be dependent. Being connected to the modern trappings of city municipalities comes tethered to the inevitable control structures and power games of those who wish to control us that sit in higher and higher chairs. Ones who do not care if your children spend their days playing next to radiation emitting devices or are shipped off to foster care for noncompliance. They don’t care if your monthly budgets to feed your families are impacted by their control schemes as long as money keeps flowing through the system and feeding monsters at home and abroad. There was a time when monsters were slain. In a time now forgotten these dragons demanded such tributes that eventually the tithe became unbearable, when coffers lay empty and the price became the very lifeblood we had left.

During a publicly held meeting by DTE Energy not long ago, Bathgate sat in attendance, unbeknownst to the company's administration. According to Bathgate, the then vice president let slip one of the most telling statements a machine could make.



“I sat in the meeting with DTE where they discussed rates and one of the executives in that meeting said their intent is to make your electric bill larger than your mortgage, the vice president of DTE,” Bathgate said. “The state and municipalities that regulate these things get a cut of the revenue from these systems.”

Those who may find themselves subject to these schemes can find useful supplementation devices on Bathgate’s website for his company, DE Filters LLC such as ways to mitigate some of the more harmful EMF.



In an age where the beasts grow ever expansive, mitigating the collateral damage may seem the most prudent move. However, one wonders what passes through the mind of modern men when they look into the eyes of their sons or daughters at night. What lies do they tell themselves about the world their children will inherit when their conservative political institutions can’t even manage to conserve the privacy of women’s restrooms, let alone the sanctity and safety of their homes and their liberal leaders kowtow to every major industry. When their leaders who they beat every breath for sell their children’s future for foreign nations. Citizens like Greg Allan are realizing too viscerally that no one in power cares for you or yours and one wonders at what price will the tithe owed become too great to shoulder. In the first century, scholar Hillel The Elder uttered a most important phrase we would all do well to remember as we approach the looming election season.



”If I am not for myself, who will be for me? If I am only for myself what am I? If not now, when? If not me, then who?”

