Just a few days ago a cruise ship containing boomers with poor life choices started popping up everywhere all at once. The reason? Two passengers decided to stand in a rat nest to bird watch before boarding, contracting a funny little respiratory illness called Hantavirus. Their retarded action set off the media firestorm that is not only never going to slow down, but it’s very likely masking the connecting pieces of the technocratic surveillance agenda. Some pieces have already been put in place thanks to the first plandemic. This new one coming may be quite the show.

I’ve seen this episode before.

Lets talk virus. We have been conditioned unfortunately to not take things seriously when it comes to media manipulation. But is there a possible reason to be concerned with this particular illness? What even is Hantavirus?

Take it from someone who is not a doctor, Hantavirus is primarily a respiratory illness that is contracted from infected rodent droppings. Its been around for a very long time and most strains of the virus are noncommunicable, except the recent one contracted by the cruise shippers. They contracted the Andes variant, which is transmissible to people. Though it transmits the exact same way as with rodents, moisture particles in feces, urine, saliva etc. In short, bodily fluid contamination.

Tastes like an incoming Psyop

The virus infects endothelial cells and inducing a massive immune-mediated "cytokine storm." The virus binds to cell receptors (integrins) via glycoproteins, enters via endocytosis, and replicates in the cytoplasm, causing increased vascular permeability, severe edema, and hypotension without directly destroying the cells. Instead of killing infected cells directly, the immune response increases capillary permeability. This causes plasma to leak into tissue, leading to pulmonary edema (fluid in the lungs) or renal failure. CD8+ and CD4+ T cells are heavily recruited to infected tissues, contributing to the intense inflammation that damages vascular barriers. (remember this part as it will be important in just a few moments).

So, yes, Hantavirus is not a nice thing to contract and it can, in severe infections, lead to death primarily because doctors and hospitals will never actually treat patients with supplementation of things that would boost the bodies ability to handle the oxidative stress component of a respiratory infection rooted in endothelial cell binding, such as NAC, Quercetin etc. What they do instead is give you water, keep you away from sunlight in a plastic bubble and blow up your lung tissue with ventilation. Unless there is a magical Rockefeller petrochemical they can dose you with. Or in this case, a wonderful Pfizer mRNA injection.

Ironically, Moderna, the company whose patented genome structure ended up somehow forming the basis of the Covid-19 virus, was also working on a Hantavirus mRNA injection that is now moving into human trials by sheer coincidence. Which may explain why they are rolling out crisis actors to drive up the drama.

Jake Rosmarin, who was the alleged cruise ship passenger that posted the crying video about people who are sick..or something? Was also a huge proponent of Covid-19 vaccines back during the first Plandemic. Wearing what looks like the same exact outfit.

Rosemarin is a social medica influencer was an intern at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs and worked for Hillel in college. Emory Hillel. His “husband“, Alex Cestari, is a lawyer in Boston and deals with Blackstone. His sister Rachel Rosmarin works at Hagerty Consulting handling contracts for Global Health and Disaster Recovery. His family seems to be consistently thrust into publications and media for nearly everything with deep ties to all of the problem areas coming down the pike.

But lets get back to the vaccine conversation really quick.

Because it is still the same mRNA platform, that means it comes with all of the same bells and whistles including immune suppression of CD8+ and CD4+ T-Cells, the very immune fighters that keep cancer cell proliferation in check, as well as the key factors that could contribute to Hantavirus infection of mRNA Covid-19 injection test subjects…Wait what?

Because the mechanism of action of mRNA platform implies an innate immune suppression of key components of Hanta infection, receiving these shots is a key indicator of your higher susceptibility to all sorts of infections.

So we know the risks, we know who may be more susceptible to severe infection, what do we do about it? If you answered used unmarked DOD contracted military aircraft to fly infected people all over the western world, you somehow won the game.

Kalitta Air, a major cargo carrier, frequently partners with the US Department of Defense (DOD) to transport military cargo and troops worldwide. These flights often use plain white or partially marked Boeing 747 and 777 freighters, sometimes utilizing the "CAMBER" callsign for secure operations. Kalitta Air was heavily involved in the emergency medical evacuation and repatriation of American passengers exposed to a hantavirus aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius.





A Kalitta Air Boeing 747 evacuated American passengers from Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands, where the virus-stricken cruise ship had anchored.

Omaha Drop-off: The plane first landed at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska . It delivered 15 exposed passengers to the National Quarantine Unit and one asymptomatic patient who tested positive for the Andes virus strain to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.

Atlanta Drop-off: The same Kalitta Air aircraft then flew to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. It transported a symptomatic couple who were met on the tarmac by medical personnel in full-body protective gear and transferred to Emory University Hospital

You might be asking yourself why the government did not roll out the red carpet for Americans trapped in Mexico during the recent civil war that erupted with the various cartels in power and the reason for this is as alarming as it is revealing. The WHO currently lists Hantavirus as a BSL-4 category virus, which is the highest scale pathogen on their rating system. For reference, Covid-19 was listed as a BSL-3.

The reason why this particular pathogen has such a high rating system is not just because of the person-to-person transmission, but because of its ability to get into the sewage water supply through defecation/urine of infected humans and infect native rodent populations, effectively replacing the non-human communicable variant as the dominant strain, meaning human infection becomes more pervasive over time. This would make sewage facilities an effective staging ground for surveillance and implementation of lockdown protocols.

You don’t say…

That’s right, Ohio acted as the test pilot to a PCR testing protocol for wastewater contamination of viral load to determine potential viral outbreaks in a given area. It was actually one of our first ever articles written. We are going full-circle now. This information was being provided to elected officials to steer potential masking and social distancing initiatives as a means to prevent a ‘potential’ upcoming infection by looking at viral load levels in the sewage of a community. It was of course completely flawed as it relied on PCR testing, meaning there was no way to tell how accurate any of the findings were, but that was not nearly as important as constructing the infrastructure for it.

What we are gearing up for right here is a very unique situation in which the technocratic components have already been constructed and tested for a mass surveillance protocol covering a virus that, if it gets into the municipal sewage systems, will likely never leave the population, ensuring it carries on in infected rodent populations indefinitely, requiring constant ‘vigilance’ by the government to ensure public compliance with whatever actions they see fit. At least that is likely to be the narrative. In order to contain such a spread, the government would need a technocratic central hub in a secure enough facility, with enough computing power to surveil people in a way they couldn’t during Covid. Biometric health data information would be needed, either to track and trace contamination potential or verify ‘immunity’.

But how will this actually take form? Surely something of this magnitude would require a level of construction and data mining we currently don’t have constructed yet….Or do we?



In the next piece we are going to dive into the program that is getting ready to get plugged in to turn all our lives upside down. Strap in and stay tuned and be prepared