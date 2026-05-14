In our last article, we covered the looming Hantavirus Plandemic and why that could provide the perfect precursor for a new medical surveillance structure in Ohio. But why would Ohio be a target for this implementation and what infrastructure would be needed to actually facilitate large scale medical information tracking?

Prepare yourself for the truth, no matter where that takes you

Well, to answer that question, we actually have to divert away from Ohio briefly to the national stage, specifically something called the ‘Genesis Mission’. The Genesis Mission is the federal government’s latest exercise in calling something profoundly dark by a name that sounds like a summer blockbuster. Announced on November 24, 2025, in the same press release where they axed federal scientific research budgets by thirteen percent, announced a diversion of funds to the same amount to this specific project, somewhere around $320 million. It’s being called the Manhattan Project for AI and why exactly that is, will make more sense in a moment.

Let’s rewind to the original Manhattan Project bargain, the one that’s kept America’s national labs humming for eighty years. In the original set up, the feds own the buildings, the land, the data, and the taxpayer-funded toys. Private contractors—UChicago Argonne LLC, UT-Battelle, Triad National Security LLC, and other private companies—run the day-to-day because federal hiring rules move slower than a DMV line on Ambien. Public money, public ownership, private operation, public ‘oversight’. The standard Wexner model, sort of….

You know I couldn’t resist name dropping Ohio’s actual ruler, right?

In April 2025, the federal government took a chainsaw to the fourth leg. All twenty-two members of the National Science Board that were supposed to be providing the ‘public oversight’ were terminated. Advisory committees at NSF, EPA, CDC, FDA—cleansed. The National Science Foundation lost over thirty percent of its staff and over a billion in grants. Oversight didn’t just get trimmed; it got vaporized right as this Genesis thing roared to life.

The stool in question only functions when every part keeps the others honest. Remove public oversight and suddenly the private operators have every incentive to treat taxpayer-funded labs like their personal R&D playgrounds.

On paper, the project sounds like a tech company’s dream come true. The Department of Energy is supposed to take all those federal scientific datasets, train AI agents on them, and let the silicon ‘geniuses’ loose to cure cancer, crack fusion, and solve quantum whatevers. Partners include Oracle, Microsoft, Google, NVIDIA, OpenAI, Palantir, Anthropic—the full roster of AI royalty. Twenty-six grand scientific challenges. Double American scientific productivity in a decade. Cue the inspirational music and slow-motion flag waving.

The DOE arm of the operation has a lot of faces. None of them look like oversight.

In practice though, it’s a bureaucratic shell game designed by people who hold taxpayers in open contempt. The program slithers under at least ten different names: Genesis Mission (for the movie-trailer press releases), American Science and Security Platform, American Science Cloud, Transformational AI Models Consortium, Genesis Mission Consortium, and probably a few more that only appear under blood moons. Each has its own website. Each website is a slightly different lie. None link properly. All contradict each other on fundamentals.

This isn’t accidental opacity. This is architectural and multifaceted. A program with this many names across this many departments can’t be audited, summarized, or criticized in under six months, similarly, because, as you will soon see, the end goal is farther reaching than one department can handle. By the time some poor congressional staffer finishes mapping the acronyms, the servers are already humming and the ribbon has been cut by someone important.

The funding? Three hundred and twenty million announced in December 2025. Turns out most of it was just old appropriations with fresh lipstick. Existing programs—Trillion Parameter Consortium, SciDAC, DIII-D—got rebranded like a failing restaurant becoming “Fusion Cuisine Experience.” Classic. Remember when DOGE identified all of those extraneous programs that could be cut in the federal budget but were all voted to continue in a Continuing Resolution? Or when they said they were going to send everyone thousands of dollars in savings? Weird how that played out. But what is all this money going to be used for? What exactly is Genesis going to be calculating and analyzing? Well, you.

It is really important to people behind this operation that pic related cease to exist

Enter the supercomputers: Equinox, Lux, Mission, Vision, Discovery. Cute names. But the star is Solstice, Oracle’s contribution. One hundred thousand NVIDIA GPUs. Two hundred megawatts of continuous power—twice the current world record holder. Built for autonomous AI agents: machines that design experiments, run them, analyze results, and iterate without pesky humans getting in the way. Oh, and it’s classified-capable. Nothing says “open scientific research” like hardware that can pivot to intelligence work on a whim.

As of April 2026, no one can really pin down who is paying, where it’s going to be located and what experiments it will be running. Argonne is the official story, but the math doesn’t work. Solstice needs ten times the space and new power/cooling infrastructure that simply doesn’t exist there.

Where do you hide a machine this monstrous and top secret? Somewhere defensible and under direct executive control. Somewhere already being “renovated”... into a ballroom perhaps?

Readers will recall the alarming and strange situation that occurred during the latest White House Press Correspondents dinner in which an armed gunman allegedly stormed the event, was immediately put down and every online pundit with connections to foreign national intelligence entities argued in unison that the left needs to be dealt with “We need that ballroom now more than ever!”

Weird how they all came out at the same time for something that before that date had no official ties to national security….Did they know something others didn’t?

Most rational people were caught off guard by the response. No one was arguing for investigations into who this person was, what motivated him, if he was connected to any other entity or how he got so close to the event with so many high ranking individuals to even be allowed near the building. No, it was ‘build that weird ballroom.’ It was at this time we had confirmation on what it actually was. The Federal government has officially stated the ballroom was simply just a ‘shed’ for a military operation construction being made underneath it. The construction of which was being held up by a lawsuit which was, prior to a prewritten order from newly appointed Attorney General Todd Blanche, on course to cause some problems. The extremely long legal order written suspiciously quickly by Blanche, demanded the lawsuit be dropped as a matter of national security. The main issue with this process is that the lawsuit was mere weeks from revealing things like funding allocations, which up until this point, was supposed to be entirely from donors. The discovery portion which would be requested in the upcoming June hearing, will reveal quite a bit more than those involved actually want made public.

For the past several months, the American people have been informed that the ‘ballroom’ was being completely funded without tax dollars by a list of ‘donors’ that is suspiciously similar to the list of companies involved in The Genesis Project. Those donors are Amazon / Amazon Web Services (AWS), Contributed to the ballroom and is a primary partner in the Genesis Mission. Google / Alphabet: Pledged $22 million (from a YouTube lawsuit settlement) to the ballroom and is a Genesis Mission partner. Microsoft, Listed as a ballroom donor and a Genesis Mission partner. Palantir Technologies: Listed as a ballroom donor and a Genesis Mission partner. NVIDIA: Identified as a ballroom donor and a core AI partner for the Genesis Mission. Oracle: Although not on the initial list of 37 ballroom donors, reports indicated they are involved in providing the cloud infrastructure for the Genesis.

Dont forget, this is how they view you

The lawsuit has since revealed the construction process itself is being paid for by the taxpayers. According to The National Trust, who is filing the lawsuit, the actual funding of the project is coming from public funds, despite the project itself being a private endeavor, violating the Origination Clause combined with the Appropriations Clause of the United States Constitution. In short, congress has to approve any expenditure of this nature, though don’t expect that to be a problem regardless of political affiliations.

This would explain why there was such a controversy and a demand for the lawsuit to be dropped, it was near revealing financial impropriety just before it took place instead of after the fact. It explains why watchdog groups are upset about the ballroom, it doesn’t explain what is actually going into it, though if you have been paying attention up until now, you already know. It’s not a ‘bunker’ being designed for ‘safety’. It’s a supercomputer; specifically Solstice. Which needs data. Glorious, terrifying, intimate data.

Now we are going to get into the test pilot program tied to this that will form the basis of the terrifying finalization of the agenda’s we have been talking about for years. The Million Veteran Program at Argonne: full genomes of a million veterans. Federal cancer registries feeding Oak Ridge. The Advanced Photon Source peering at molecules like God with a better microscope. And then the pièce de résistance: MHS GENESIS, Oracle’s electronic health records platform for 9.6 million active duty, veterans, families, and dependents. Every diagnosis, prescription, lab test, mental health visit, deployment screening—nearly a decade of longitudinal human data. Currently migrating to Oracle’s cloud. Currently inside the NSA.

The largest clinical dataset in federal history is called GENESIS. The largest AI program is called the Genesis Mission. Both involve Oracle. Both route through national security channels. It’s the same thing and it’s being constructed under a ‘shed’ providing opaque financial coverage for public inquiry.

Court filings about the White House demolition casually mention a “medical facility” being built underground. Before Genesis, that may have made more sense as some sort of saferoom style clinic for treatment. After connecting the dots—MHS GENESIS data, Solstice-scale computers, autonomous AI trained on exactly that health data, national labs that can’t physically host it—the phrase lands differently, but makes far more sense.

This isn’t a clinic. This is where medicine becomes infrastructure. Where your body’s data becomes national security infrastructure. The human body becoming the new battlefield for data and compliance using veterans as the first test subjects. Just like they have always been used, such as with the rollout of “Emergency Use Authorizations” for experimental ‘vaccines’. our government has a terrible history of abusing the trust of the best of our children who volunteer to protect our nation and we continually refuse to stop it.

The ballroom isn’t a ballroom. It’s the ‘shed’ on top of something far larger, built by the same players who just gutted the oversight apparatus while rebranding old budgets as revolutionary new missions. Public money, private control, minimal annoying questions.

They told us it was about doubling scientific productivity. Maybe it will. Or maybe productivity here means something else entirely: turning the most comprehensive human health data in history into something a machine can iterate on, unsupervised, in a bunker under the ‘People’s House’, where the people can’t enter or know what goes on with it.

‘Genesis’ as a term, refers to the beginning, the start of something new; a birth and origin point. Whether what comes after is ‘good’ for you will depend on where you see AI control apparatuses fitting into your white picket fence ideal for the future. Implantable nanotech monitoring you and your children? How about 24/7 surveillance with predictive behavioral monitoring to sniff out nonconformity and ‘threats’ to ‘national security’?

So what’s the Ohio Connection? What is coming to the Heartland that connects to all of this? Well, the short answer is, everything you have been warned about for the last ten years but are still permitting. There is quite a bit of dark money flowing into the data center conversation designed to keep you in nonstop debate over the ‘benefits’ of AI data centers.

The reality is, all of these pieces flow into the same operational hub. Flock cameras currently being implemented all over the state? They do more than just track ‘criminals’. They track everyone’s movements all the time, 24/7 and house your information for much longer than they report in Amazon data centers being built in your backyard. Those systems will eventually, if they don’t already, tie into the Israeli controlled 911 information reporting systems your city contracted out to companies like the Epstein created Carbyne. Your phones listen to you, your vehicles use facial recognition software to track you and will soon be able to be remotely shut off if they aren’t already controlled remotely. Our homes now come equipped with energy throttling technology which will be needed for the AI control system being implemented around us and it’s all being ushered in under NDA’s from co-opted politicians so you do not know what how and why these things are being constructed. It’s all ‘proprietary information’ after all.

Ohio data centers are satellite installations to the central hub, designed to store additional, localized data, outside of biometric tracking, for movement surveillance and local control of the population and you are paying for it by gutting your public works programs to cover billion dollar abatements for the companies that will be holding your chains.

Is it possible to hate these people enough?

In our last piece, we outlined how a Michigan based DOD contractor is currently flying in patients infected with Hanta through Kalitta LLC, how ‘crisis actors’ are being deployed to try and drum up media coverage for the event and why Hantavirus provides a great excuse for utilizing already trial tested tools in Ohio like wastewater testing for lockdown control. The construction of data centers around the state to potentially plug into Genesis, tracking and monitoring Americans, or more specifically Ohioans, health information, movement and compliance is only punctuated by the official face of this operation locally which Ohioans will, in theory, decide on in November.

Vivek Ramaswamy and Amy Acton were both on the state’s Covid board, both supported and planned out population segregation of unvaccinated citizens, both have strong ties to Wexner. This isn’t rocket science. The last piece of this chess move coming is whether you want your surveillance, control and replacement to be under the guise of ‘health and safety’ or ‘corporate innovation and beating China’. It’s flavor testing for your chosen brand of control. There are no more options on the table to refuse.

Psychological operations are always multifaceted, always with multiple goals and endpoints in play because they involve multiple industries and sectors. Right now, the shut down of the Strait of Hormuz has led to multiple nations restricting energy usage due to rising cost and dwindling supply. Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand have all instituted mandatory remote work. Pakistan and the Philippines have implemented four-day workweeks. All countries with high levels of goods in exports coming to the U.S. The only areas that haven’t instituted any energy rationing or conservation yet, is us.

The crisis has created significant logistics issues, including increased freight costs and energy shortages for manufacturing, causing firms to seek alternative supply chain solutions. The last time something like this happened was around 2020, when China faced massive manufacturing constraints, and shrinking GDP in Guangdong, Zhejiang, Jiangsu. When you can’t meet industry demands, you have only a few options. You can let the industry collapse under the weight rabid demand, or slow down consumption to allow the industry time to recover. In this case, the ‘industry’ is international markets. Something we are intrinsically tied in to and can’t afford to let die on the vine. We couldn’t let China collapse in 2020 because it would mean our own financial suicide. They hold the largest reserve of U.S. dollars.

So how does one ‘slow down’ international markets and decrease consumption on a national scale?

Prepare accordingly.

If something like this were to occur, it might follow the same trend. Lockdowns sometime early to mid next year when the supply chain disruptions to food etc will be at their zenith locally from the strait closure, Genesis will be field tested, AI infrastructure more or less in place and the ability to control you permanently implemented under whichever flavor of technocratic control you want to support this November.