There is plenty to be concerned about in the news today, but if you are a conservative in the spring season you are most likely following the explosion of ticks containing the Alpha-Gal illness turning up all over the country as you plan various outdoor outings, from hiking, hunting, fishing or just a stroll in your backwoods.



While many ‘pro science,’ university-educated people are trying to point the finger at the tinfoil hat crowd raising alarm bells about the issue, there is a growing amount of social media engagement quite accurately pointing out that yes, there is more than enough smoke to verify this as a government or combined government-NGO operation to flood the western lands with a new bioweapon.

“It’s totally not a bioweapon, but if it was, it would be ok, because you need to stop eating meat!”

It has been well understood from people close to the ‘Lyme disease’ issue and its origins, that the starting point of this bacterial infection had roots in the military installment on Plum Island, where the first reported cases of the Lyme Disease arthritis symptoms were reported. In fact, it’s quite literally a radius around the base from which the disease spread from original onset.

The populace awakening on this issue became so massive that there was a call in 2019 to investigate the potential military development links between tickborne illnesses, with a specific focus on Lyme disease. While the investigation was stalled in the senate, a revised version was pushed through the Government Accountability Office which mandates a review of military and research records from 1945 to 1972 regarding potential tick-borne biological weapons, with findings due by December 2026.

While official reports have been emphatic that the illness was not ‘man-made’, recent global plandemics have indeed put the thought back in the minds of the masses that yes, your government creates biological weapons and yes, they do experiment with infection vectors that include insects. In fact, the government, under the DARPA section of the pentagon, has an entire program titled ‘Insect Allies’ designed to genetically modify insects for ‘national security’ reasons.

The National Security Threat in question

The program officially aims to protect the U.S. food supply from natural or engineered agricultural threats by using insects to genetically alter mature crops in the field. It acts as a rapid-response “gene therapy” for plants to deliver immediate defense traits like drought resistance or pathogen immunity. The methodology for the program involves DARPA literally infecting insects with genetically modified viruses.

In a published study in Science Direct, researchers warned the program, despite its official goal, could easily be used to create and introduce a bioweapon into a populations, such as by deploying insects in a box in a given population to introduce an illness that would weaken the population.

Around that same time, the general public became aware of a growing push by international groups such as the World Economic Forum, and globalist billionaires like Bill Gates, pushing meat alternatives as a way to ‘save the environment.’ The conversation gained mass visibility due to a now removed video from the WEF listing 8 predictions for 2030, in which they state, among many other massively damaging predictions, that the western people of the future will not eat meat but ‘on occasion’ as a special treat for our health and the environment.

The push was paired with clearly AstroTurfed conversations on social media centered around ‘vaccinating’ against meat consumption because it poses a public health risk.

So why the huge push against meat? Is it just because Bill Gates bought up massive amount of farmland, taking it off the market and pushing his own GMO meat alternatives? Yes, partially, but also its about making you weak and stupid.

Meat functions as an “all-in-one” source of critical compounds, making muscle growth and cognitive health much simpler to achieve and maintain. Meat inherently contains a balanced ratio of all nine essential amino acids for cognitive function and development. Leucine is the primary “trigger” amino acid for building muscle and meat is naturally rich in leucine, needed to stimulate muscle growth. Beef specifically is high in L-Carnitine, an essential compound for cognitive function and energy production.

Eat meat and you will literally be smarter

Could you find plant-based sources of these compounds? Yes, but it would be a hell of a lot harder and require stricter planning and a larger budget. In short, if you were wanting a population just strong and smart enough to keep the GDP machine running while being too weak and stupid to ever pose a threat to a ruling class, you would restrict their meat intake. Many researchers have already documented how functionally stupid vegans are comparatively just because of how nutrient lacking their standard ‘meat imitation’ diets actually are. Just putting soy in everything just makes you feminized, as it turns out, not smarter.

So now we return to the elephant in the room, which is Alpha-Gal syndrome, or the dreaded tick-based meat allergy. The ailment began cropping up to national attention sometime around 2022-2023. The CDC listed it at that time as a public health concern while news reports began discussing it as a new risk for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts.

But it probably wasn’t until around October of last year that it became apparent there was a larger operation going on.

A study published through the NIH titled “Beneficial Bloodsucking” resurrected the WEF argument on ‘vaccinating against meat’ by using or rather ‘embracing’ the newly noticed tick borne ailment, Alpha-Gal, to immunize the population against their more environmentally destructive tendencies, namely eating meat.

videos began to circulate not long after of researchers at universities carrying the same arguments in how geoengineering ticks to do ‘things like this’ would save the environment.

And then, of course, people began finding boxes of ticks dropped by helicopters on their rural properties which were most likely mistaken for public woodlands by the DARPA airdrops…hypothetically, of course.

That is, if they aren’t actively being dropped over people’s homes.

At this junction, it becomes very difficult to describe the situation as simply just ‘smoke’. We have clear national and international entities with a motivation and desire to do something like a purposeful release of infected insects designed to attack the population, a federally funded military program to create the insect pathogen and video evidence something is being air dropped across the country while animals are literally being killed due to tick infestations that are worse than they have ever been in recorded history.

I believe at this junction, it would not be that far of a reach to state that if the FBI and DOJ does not actively launch a comprehensive and transparent investigation into this phenomenon and subsequently arrest the perpetrators (as it is clear there are some) then they are part of it and the government is still trying to actively thin the population.