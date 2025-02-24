The Heartland Beat

The Heartland Beat

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Vicki's avatar
Vicki
Feb 26, 2025

Thank you for writing this article. I believe it explains exactly what, when, and how it all happened here in Springfield as well as who is responsible for it. I grew up in Springfield during your same era and while I was one who left to find job opportunities, in 2014 I I returned to this mess. It breaks my heart to see what’s happening here.

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Carol's avatar
Carol
Aug 4

I grew up in Springfield beginning in the 60's. It was a beautiful, bucolic city - part of the National Trail. Tracking the decline of Springfield indeed began with NAFTA. A few Presidents were complicit with this. My husband and I worked in the manufacturing sector. City managers were ineffective then, and still are, at managing anything at all. Anyone knows that the movement of industry out of a city that supports the community will result in what Springfield has become today. We moved from Springfield to Houston, TX in 2001. The Cooper plant closing facilitated and expedited that move. Over the last 26 years, we've visited Springfield because our parents still lived there. Those past 26 years have shown the decline and mismanagement that has taken place. This last June 2026 was the most horrifying. The city looks like a wasteland. I traveled the entire city and it is a disaster zone. NOTHING is pretty anymore, now matter how many "new" buildings they try to drop into the rundown, depressed areas. Those things are not going to remotely restore a community to health. It's actually embarrassing. And for the city manager, city commissioners, the mayor, and the governor to actively bring in immigrants whose own country is a 3rd-world war zone to take low-paying jobs that their own citizens were passed over for is reprehensible. I'm sure they didn't clue Springfielders in to what that actually was going to do to them and the further decline of the town. Whether they were naive and duped and into the "Welcoming America" agenda or not, they definitely lacked any type of forethought or future planning to get the town and its legal residents back to a decent standard of living. Every town has its own struggles but Springfield has become the sacrificial lamb in all of this. City managers and state officials have drained it dry and broken it to the point that it truly may be a beautiful town that used to be.

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