Many Americans are waking up today with a sobering reality that in a state that Donald Trump won by eleven points just two short years ago, a democrat and the face of the covid initiative, which helped propel trump to victory in retaliation, has won the governor’s race. The exact rationale for why this occurred is obvious to roughly 20 percent of the conservative base, but nevertheless important to dissect, as those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it and nothing can be more destructive to the future of a political party or nation, as failing to learn from their own mistakes. This is not meant to be an attack on those who voted and did not get their outcome, but rather a moratorium on where the party failed its people because those who refuse to conserve anything, will lose everything.

With that in mind, first a bit of what the youth refers to as ‘white pills’. Ignoring National politics for a moment and focusing specifically on Ohio, the state legislature still has a conservative majority in the House and Senate, meaning that any initiative the new loopy governor attempts to enact can easily be blocked, provided Republicans attend votes and stick to their principles. The massive overcorrection on races connected to Jon Husted and the Governor’s seat is a clear referendum on Data Center proliferation (like it or not), meaning, again, provided Conservatives do their job and stick to their principles, backdeal insulation legislation to protect data center companies and AI surveillance structures will and should halt, at least for two years. paving the way for better, more citizen controlled legislation to take root, such as HB 1010. With any luck, the legislature may be more motivated to keep their constinuents happy knowing they have less of a buffer to slack off with backdoor deals from Wexnerville.

Provided Republican officials locally and statewide stop letting Regional Development Brokers give them blank MOUs and contracts for data center development and do their own damn job, everything should be fine.

Now, before you let anyone communicate to you that this election is somehow a referendum on “Trumpism” or the politics of Trump, as pertains to what he ran on in 2024 and 2015, nothing could be further from the case. In fact, nationally, we need to admit that the administration abandoning their platform promises for America First, is why conservatives didn’t show up. And though it may hurt to examine this, we need to dissect what occured to ensure the right lessons are taken from this midterm and we don’t suffer more than what will already be endured.

We have to start this from where the actual battle lines were drawn , which was 2024. On a sweeping eighty million plus landslide victory, conservatives took every seat of power and influence in the nation; the senate , the house the presidency , and coming in with a judicial majority in the supreme court. This meant the possibilities for what could be achieved in two years were quite literally endless and open. The mandate to govern was explicit and codified during the campaign. The administration pledged to never start a new war and to end the current conflicts abroad, including Ukraine and the ‘campaign’ in Gaza (like it or not), end foreign entanglements and end foreign funding of these operations. When Trump said he could end the Ukrainian war in twenty four hours, most average Americans believed he meant cutting the funding off immediately, which would necessitate the end of all of these operations, as none exist without pilfering domestic taxes.

Imagine if you received an itemized invoice for everything the government actually used your taxes for. How many heads would you expect on pikes?

In addition to this, Trump had a mandate from his base within the party to initiate a mass deportation operation. 10 million illegal immigrants were ushered into the US under the Biden administration, and according to DHS officers and higher-ups, the true number of illegal immigrants within the country is closer to 100 million.

All of this is just the tip of the iceberg, with regards to legal immigration, which is just as destructive and disastrous to local and national economies by outsourcing jobs to foreign nations through legal pipeline loopholes, either through temporary protective status or H1B or other work Visa programs designed to replace heritage Americans as orchestrated during the Obama administration in 2015 and facilitated by foreign national lobby groups and ngos such as the Welcome Initiative.

Another easily correctable problem constantly ignored by unserious politicians

The independent coalition, which also helped usher Trump in, also had very specific mandates. Robert Kennedy in charge of H.H.S, bringing to justice people within the pharmaceutical industry and ending the billions paid to pharma corporations for dangerous and lethal injections and prosecuting those who lied to the American people and killed citizens during COVID.

It is not hyperbolic to state all of these mandates and more were completely reversed on the national level. And as much as it may hurt to admit it, it is clearly acknowledged by the voter base. Foreign entanglements increased under the last two years of the trump administration, with foreign prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu becoming a regular at the white house and in the situation room, dictating operation plans to top brass within the military, which is borderline treason to most, if not outright evaluated as it by others. Rather than ending the Ukrainian conflict, funding continued through continued resolutions and additional voting by Republicans, who previously campaigned on its immorality.

The funding led directly to officials stockpiling US dollars, buying drugs and the Azov battalion running torture centers for their citizens.

Similarly, the promise of deporting the illegal immigrants or addressing the legal immigration pipeline that destroys economic futures for heritage young men, was completely reversed. After a highly theatrical presentation is a city completely overrun with foreign supplantation, the administration used the news broadcast backlash as rationale, along with the cries of hospitality and aggricutlural employers admitting they hire massive amounts of illegal labor, to cease operations in all but surface level, limpwristed localized arrests. Could they have mobilized a masive ground force into a city like Springfield, Ohio, where the heritage citizens would welcome the relief from the easily actionable 20,000 influx that has ruined their city? Yes. They still could. But that would infringe on the aformentioend 2015 Welcome Initiative backed memo on demographic replacmeent in the country.

“slap a couple ankle monitors on a few of them, make it look like we are doing something.”

Lastly, we come to the medical freedom movement, which galvanized the independent vote for Trump and the conservative side. Rather than removing mRNA injections from the registry entirely and prosecuting anyone who facilitated them as promised, the best they could provide. Was the promise that in 5 years artificial dyes would be pulled out of some food products, something no one campaigned on or even gave a shit about.

“We may get yellow 5 out of peanut M&Ms by 2030 guys! Whats that about prosecutions?”

All of this exists independent of the massive blunder surrounding the still intact Epstein network, whose lead financial proprietor still lives and directs state politics free from investigation or prosecution. If you cared about prosecutions and accountabiltiy for human trafficking or political corruption, it clearly was not ever going to happen.

Never ever apparently.

This erosion of confidence was not because Trump was “too hard” or somehow became a ‘fascist’, it was because the administration failed on major platform promises within the national party leadership and instead prioritized two years of expending political capital almost entirely to make the nation of Israel happy while abandoning every aformentioned platform above as “too politically expensive”. The administration was unwilling to sacrifice the midterms for Heritage American priorities and instead sacrificed them for a foreign nation. This is why Trump, as a political figure has expired in the minds of many, while the general agenda, encapsulated by the America First moniker, is still very much alive and well.

First and Only

However, the Ohio Republican party somehow topped all of this in a way that could only be summarized as purposefully sinking nearly every important conservative race in the state in the pursuit of financial liquidity. While the national races could be connected to the party abadoninig its principles, The Ohio GOP said “hold my beer” and went full native, embracing third-world ideology in a way that much of their own base in the 18-40 demographic found repugnant.

Over a year before the Ohio Republican primary, sources within the party state that Alex Triantafilou, the current lead of the Ohio party, accepted a deal with Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech grifter with political asperations after sitting on Ohio’s Covid advisory pannel where he advocated for vaccine passports, that in exchange for financial solvency of the party that was at that time, insolvent, they would provide an early endorsement. Whether that is accurate is unverified, as the party has not been asked (nor would they probably admit it as it skirts the edge of campaign finance law). However, the subsequent corronation of him as the endorsed gubernatorial candidate a year before any primary race did occur. The Ohio GOP provided a coronation for a candidate which, needless to say, angered vast swaths of their base and internal establishment who wanted a race with more viable, and better candidates.

The king of failure

This pleased operatives within the federal administration that needed to put Vivek Ramaswamy somewhere after he was uncermoniously discharged from DOGE team following the first of many of his “Christmas Crashouts”. Vivek was viewed as a liabiltiy on the federal level because of his complete disregard for cultural norms, customs and general atittude towards Heritage citizens. But his wealth was welcomed by unscrupulous, moralless party figures, so he had to be put somewhere. If his political asperations could be satiated by handing him a state Trump won by 11 points, all the better. Hand him a corronation, slide him into a governorship appointment, and watch the money rain in.

Insulting the culture and intelligence of the population you seek to ‘represent’ is simply a supreme Brahmin strategy you don’t understand yet.

Undeterred by the response in the base by his initial social media post lambasting heritage Americans work ethic and intelligence, and claiming Inidian H1B workers are simply taking their jobs because they are ‘better’, Vivek penned an Op-ed where he petitioned the conservative base, the one driven to the polls on the issue of demographic replacement and immigration pipelines stealing their job opportunities, to lecture them on what makes someone “American,” somehow proving disasters can, infact, get worse given enough time.

“Im better than you and more American than you. Now elect me as Governor.”

It was not long before those within the base angered over the sheer hubris of a literal anchor baby to illegal immigrant parents, lecturing them about why replacement migration is somehow a good thing became enraged enough to look into his past and easily find how his vast wealth was obtained through rugpull scams that his mother helped him cook the books on to manipulate investors into backing, allegedly. If you are going to lecture Americans, it’s important you stand on solid foundaiton to do so. The revelation of his ties to RICO cases didn’t provide that.

One only need look at the actual reason why American domestic labor is getting constantly outsourced to immediately turn against this man and it comes down to two major factors. The first is culture. The two-sided prong attack by left-leaning DEI initiatives within private organizations and their human resources departments prioritize non-white candidates by default. Even during trump’s current two year reign in which the administration has cheered all the jobs they’ve brought in, almost none of them have gone to Heritage men.

The second and most obvious reason is that pipelining cheap labor is, as stated, cheap. H1B workers can be paid a wage undercutting domestic, and because their Visa work documents are tied to the specific position, they essentially become indentured servants of the company. Meaning there is no ask too great, which can be refused by the labor, lest they be sent back to the nation they tried so desperately to escape. The fact that their labor and output is subpar is minimal compared to the overall bottomline cost savings.

The fact Vivek accepted campaign contributions from The Dubins, Epstein’s closest associates and was the banner waver for Wexner’s Silicon Heartland initative only added to the massive ablatros growing around the state party’s neck that could only be topped by the man’s sheer hubris to campaign openly about increasing the state’s population by 5 million, while being the keynote speaker at the nation’s leading H1B advocacy groups annual conference.

The fact that this alligned with the Indian government’s stated goal of increasing western migration to top off their annual remittance rates, only fueld the speculation of grifting political loopholes for personal gain. Nothing about the man alligned with the conversative platform that won in 2024 or the party as a whole and everything about him was a direct insult to Heritage citizens.

And then there was that issue with the advertisement.

The problem with Vivek and Jai Chabria running any campaign is that the culture they come from is completely incompatible with western civilization in the same way that Islamic culture is. Traiditonal Indian culture functions in an honor system tied to social caste. With indian culture, the household honor is quantified in a term called Izzat. This term essentially translates to honor or respect, and it is achieved not through moral or good-natured actions or choices, but rather through status and position. Essentially, one attains Izzat by gaining social victory at any cost, and by destroying your opponent, they lose Izzat.

This becomes a point of importance when it comes down to the advertisement Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign, which he himself and most likely his lead, Jai Chabria of the same culture, advocated for very strongly to the tune of around $4 million, in which they lambasted Amy Acton as a liar by providing a platform for her mother, who lost custody of her at 12 years old when her husband sexually assaulted Amy Acton and abused her brother.

Needless to say, parading the mother of your opponant, whose only invovlement in her childs life ended decades ago due to sexual abuse, is foundationally retarded in a way that only thirdworld culture could associate with. You see, in Izzat culture, having ones mother, regardless of the circumstances, demean you publically, decreases your Izzat, further, being raped also lowers your Izzat. Running this ad may have appeared to be a double whammy of winning over thirdworldists and maybe a few others with similar mindsets, but western Christian values simply do not align with this barbarism, and it never will.

Internal party communications indicate that the ‘Acton rape ad’ sent rage filled shockwaves throughout the party as everyone down ballot from this ignoramus was now fearful that their local race would be sacrificed to the Ramaswamy/Chabria hubris. Local grassroots organizations were forced to link arms with this cancerous cultural ideology in order to salvage other races that were more important to general initiatives now tied to it. Unfortunately, the average voter does not split their ticket and while conservatives certainly did in this race, if they showed up at all, liberals did not. If Republicans were able to eke out victories in local races for county, state or federal seats, it would be inspite of Vivek, not because of him.

Because an overconfident cultural foreigner could not figure out that American culture does not degrade victims of crimes the way his own does, the party was forced to tether itself to a third world cultural ideology, one which venerates victory at any cost and the denegration of victims, which mandates compliance through hierarchy and caste and nearly sank itself because of it, believing that unlimited money would be enough to counter the cultural stupidity and general corruption. Conserving nothing of their Christian Western principles, meant they lost nearly everything.

So what happens now?

Well, that is up to Republicans. The idea that they can simply bullypulpit their voter base into alignment with whatever inane nonsense gives them the most money, like cultural or immigration replacement is completely off the table. If this election proved anything it’s that money does not equal victory. They will have to accept the fact that the 144,000 voters that knew about the primary was simply a sliver of the total conservative and independent base available to them that completely abandoned ship when they corronated a third worldist grifter. But ultimately, they will have to work harder now to show the next generation they mean business and are serious about protecting and providing for their future.

No one is accepting ‘lesser evils’ anymore. For decades the system has accepted that mentaliaty and it brought us to the point of the local GOP placing the embodiment of everything they should stand against as their top ticket placement, nearly sinking the party statewide in a state Trump won two years ago by 11 points. Young Republicans refuse to accept that trade and they know the stakes are too high to keep ceding ground because a foreign lobby group has more cash on hand. Principles matter, and showing through action the party means business will make or break their continued existence over the next 2-4 years. A loss like this now is survivable. A loss in the next general and following midterm means the Republican party as a functional brand may cease to exist. The message from the upcoming generation of conservatives is clear on this: Straighten the fuck up and take us for granted at your peril.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">🚨 Ohio



By request here is the full 14 minutes that Vivek Ramaswamy lasted on the stage at Young Americans of Liberty Conference, at Xavier University yesterday.



It's very important that you watch, and hear for yourself the revisionist history he has and still is selling Ohioans.



How you, notably the younger generations, should accept your own demise as Americans while foreigners steal your wealth. He doubles down on devaluing heritage Americans, calling it tribalism.

Finally, and most importantly, the party will need to abandon the idea that people are interchangeable. As difficult as it may be for those raised during the Woodstock generation to hear, culture is everything and it is not transmissble in every case. Believe nations that tell you they are coming to take your resources. Texas failed to learn this lesson to its detriment.

As long as you provide a welcoming comunity, they will work to push you out.

Pagan cultures that operate on honor systems and social castes are not compatiable with Western Civilization. They never will be. Trying to pretend they are will lose you everything; the support of your base and the western culture that built the only functional civilzation in the world. If you believe culture is replaceable, you have no business calling yourself a conservative. Conserve Nothing, Lose Everything.