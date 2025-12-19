The Heartland Beat
Christmas Crash Outs And The Ramaswamy Response
It’s Christmas season again, which means snow is falling, fires are lit in the hearths and Vivek Ramaswamy is crashing out on national news.
Dec 19, 2025
The Heartland Beat
October 2025
The H1B Invasion in Ohio No One Is Prepared For
As areas across the state are still reeling from massive Haitian influxes and struggling to fight off the impending surveillance state via datacenters…
Oct 31, 2025
The Heartland Beat
September 2025
The Rhetoric of Misdirection:
How The Establishment Is Burying Epstein Again
Sep 23, 2025
The Heartland Beat
August 2025
Great Reset Rebrand Heading To Ohio:
As Federal Troops Prepare Deployment into Ohio, Are We Approaching a Decade’s Long Ensnarement?
Aug 24, 2025
The Heartland Beat
July 2025
True Transparency:
Who Are We?
Jul 10, 2025
The Heartland Beat
Corruption Fatigue
Meet The New Boss, Same As The Old Boss
Jul 8, 2025
The Heartland Beat
May 2025
‘Swamy The Swindler
A profile In Scamming
May 24, 2025
The Heartland Beat
April 2025
Victory Is Possible:
The Curtain Calls for Quasar
Apr 13, 2025
The Heartland Beat
Medical War of Attrition Just Took More Ground
We Must Stop It Before Any More Lives Are Impacted
Apr 5, 2025
The Heartland Beat
February 2025
Springfield Retrospective
A look at How My Hometown Became The Center of Attention And Why It Has Been Forgotten Again
Feb 24, 2025
The Heartland Beat
The Well Is Poisoned, Time To Bury It.
As the Trump administration and The Department of Government Efficiency continue to make headlines after the seismic dismantling of USAID and continued…
Feb 9, 2025
The Heartland Beat
January 2025
Ohio Groups Fight The Next Globalist Land Grab in North Carolina
As the Federal Government attempts to pull out all the stops to fund the failed state of California from burning to the ground through a myriad of…
Jan 14, 2025
The Heartland Beat
