The Heartland Beat is a newsletter which will cover a variety of topics. Our major focus here at The Beat is to shine a light on current and pressing issues that are affecting Ohio. We at The Beat believe in the motto that where Ohio goes, so to does the nation. Ohio represents the heart of it all, and features a wide and diverse population that is deserving of the one thing we are missing in today’s media; truth. Local reporters are often stifled by their editors and publishers or themselves bogged down by ideology, preventing them from covering issues clearly for the general public and television news has been nothing but propaganda since the amending of the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act in 2013 which effectively allows direct propagandizing to the American people. As a nation, we are facing the greatest information war in human history and unless we can enter discussions and debates bolstered with factual, honest reporting without bias and from competent, knowledgeable reporters, we will all be causalities on the wire. We need people who are willing to stare into the darkest corners of peoples intentions without flinching to see where true motives are and at The Heartland Beat, we do not look away.

